‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Files for Divorce From Second Husband

While a lot of drama seems to be swirling among the Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG crew, it continues to happen among those close with the cast as well. TM2 star Leah Messer‘s sister Victoria is filing for divorce from her second husband Domenick. She filed in late May but the proceedings are ongoing.

The 24-year-old previously said “I do” to her ex husband, Brian Jones, in 2015. After welcoming their daughter Cami in November 2016, just one year later they parted ways in 2017 rounding out to almost two years of marriage. During the next year in 2018, she said yes to Domenick, while also expecting their first child together in.

She took to Facebook to share the news.

“I have came along way in my life, filled with negativity and just right down nasty people,” she posted. “My life changed a little over a year ago when I decided to change my lifestyle and who I had became within myself due to situations I was in. God blessed me with Cami November 16 of 2016 … she was my safe haven, she saved me. I swore I would NOT allow negativity to continue or to continue being settled with my life especially when I knew in my heart my life needed changed for me and for her, for the better. I knew that we had a bright future ahead of us.”

“Little did we know on this day February 23, 2018, I would be a wife and a momma to 2 beautiful baby girls with another on the way. I am blessed and I love my family more than anything or anyone else,” she added.”

Messer has gone through a rough couple of breakups herself. She was previously married to Corey Simms — the father of their twins Ali and Aleeah — however, they called it quits in 2010. Then, she tied the knot with Jeremy Calvert two years later in 2012, but the ended their marriage in 2015, however, they ended up welcoming their daughter Adalynn not long after.

Former TM2 star Jenelle Evans recently came after Messer and their other co-star Kailyn Lowry accusing both of them of cheating on their significant others. She shared a link to a blog that shows both of them saying they did. All of this came after a recent TMOG episode where Mackenzie McKee shared her concern over the fact that she believes her husband Josh is cheating on her.

Following that, rumors flew about both Lowry and Messer dating each other, and when the girls posted a photo of them together on vacation in Costa Rica and captioned a picture writing, “So what if we’re dating?” that intrigued fans even more.