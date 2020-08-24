'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Troll 'Ashamed' of Her Being 'Single Mom With 4 Kids'

Kailyn Lowry recently announced she was now a mother of four and her fans seemed to love and support the exciting news. However, not everyone feels thrilled for the Teen Mom 2 star — but Lowry isn't letting the haters slide. After someone slid in her DMs, Lowry called the person out after they said they were "ashamed" of her.

"I'm not really understanding what I'm looking at you're a f— single mom with four kids and you're on TV and you're supposed to be motivating people I'm sorry let me rephrase your [sic] supposed to be trying to stop pregnancy of the younger generation yet you went on to having [sic] for f— kids with deadbeats that don't even want to be there for you," the person social media user wrote in a nonsensical run-on sentence. "That I don't understand it would have been one thing if you got donor sperm and you wanted to be this mom and a hero the b— right now you just look like a s— a dumb one who couldn't figure it out I'm sorry but I used to like you and now I'm just ashamed of you."

Lowry captioned the screenshot, "Why do y'all do this?" according to Us Weekly. While this was a rather polite response to the fan who sent her a private message, she has clapped back with attitude in the past. "You know absolutely nothing about my life," she wrote on Instagram in 2018 after one internet troll attacked her verbally. "Kindly focus on your own child and sit the f—k down. Find the unfollow button and have a nice day."

The reality star recently gave birth to her fourth child, Creed, in July, which is also her second child with Chris Lopez. The two also share their 3-year-old son Lux together while she shares sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. While she's more than busy with four, she has confessed that she would possibly keep going. "I don't think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, 10 years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids," she said on her podcast Coffee Convos who she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best. "But now, six is my max. I'm not confirming or denying, I'm just saying that I would not have more than six."

Fans have applauded Lowry over the years for doing such a great job co-parenting with the fathers of her children. While it's been a challenge for her at times, she's remained in good faith they'll step up and be the dads her kids deserve.