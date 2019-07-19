‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shuts Down Parenting Critic Amid Family Trip to Hawaii

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her three sons are enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii. Even then, there is no escape from mommy shamers criticizing her for everything, specifically taking aim at a photo she shared with her youngest, Lux, not wearing a life jacket in the water. Lowry quickly shut the critic down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 14, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

Back on Sunday, Lowry shared a photo of herself with sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux wading in the water close to the beach. The photo was taken in Oahu, Hawaii.

“When a wave gets you with all your clothes on,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s so ironic that you call out [Farrah Abraham] for leaving her kid in a hotel room alone yet on your insta story you let your three small boys ride on that boat without lifejackets??? #dangerous,” one troll wrote.

“Why doesn’t that baby have a life jacket on?” another wrote.

Lowry simply wrote back, “Go away,” notes InTouch Weekly.

The majority of the comments have been positive in the four days since Lowry shared the post though.

“Beautiful family!! As a teen mom (my oldest is now 17). It has been so great to watch your family grow! Breaking through ceilings!” one fan wrote.

“LOVE this pic but Lux’s facial expression makes this pic!!” another wrote.

“This picture is EVERYTHING!!! I love love love it!!!” another chimed in.

Lowrly has been sharing photos with her family in Hawaii since July 2. She was joined by fellow Teen Mom star Leah Messer. On July 9, Lowry teased, “How do we feel about a kid swap for an episode of Teen Mom?”

Another surprising guest joined Lowry on the trip. She was joined by Chris Lopez, 1-year-old Lux’s father. As OK! Magazine notes, Lopez has shared similar photos from the trip on his own Instagram page, sparking speculation from fans that they might be together again.

Lowry also shares 5-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and 9-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera. The 27-year-old MTV star recently shared a YouTube video called “Assumptions About Me,” in which she responded to rumors she sleeps around.

“This is funny to me because I see why people would get that impression or assume that. I get it,” she said. “If you literally ask the people closest to me, even guys that I hang out with, they will tell you. I don’t sleep with them.”

Lowry later said she does not put a label on herself when it comes to her sexuality.

“Sometimes people feel comfortable in labels, and they prefer to say, ‘I’m gay’ or I’m a lesbian’ or ‘I’m bisexual,’” Lowry said. “Some people like that and some people feel secure in that. But for me, I just love people, and it’s whoever I fall in love with.”

Teen Mom 2 will return on MTV next year.

