‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kail Lowry Gets in Twitter Feud Over Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently got into a Twitter feud over Jenelle Evans with one of her former co-star’s ex’s. Things all started when Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers put a (since deleted) tweet referring to possibly getting a divorce from his current wife. Lowry replied to Rogers by saying, “Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best things’… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have Courtland! Love is a commitment.”

Eventually, Courtland replied to Lowry, writing, “I have re read this at least 20 times today Kailyn… I owe u a huge thank u so imagine me screaming this at the top of my lungs all the way from Wilmington NC. TTTTHHHHAAAANNNNKKKK YYYYOOOOUUUU SSSSOOOO MMMMUUUUCCCCHHHH. I AM SERIOUS LIKE U ARE AWESOME!!”

However, not everyone was a fan of Lowry’s advice, as Nathan Griffith, whom Evans shares a son with, tweeted to Lowry as well, and criticized her for getting “involved.”

Kail really?! Why get involved with an ex that obviously gets under @PBandJenelley_1 skin? You don’t want the drama but then you egg on the drama. I know Jenelle has done some shitty things but do you honestly have to keep it going? Not trying to be a dick jusr speaking truth. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) November 28, 2019

Lowry eventually hit back at Griffith, saying, “This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle... what are you talking about?”

Many Teen Mom fans have since been commenting on the situation as well, with one writing, “Since when can’t you give someone relationship advice? It’s not their right to kinda forbid you from that.”

The user later added, “Like it literally had nothing to do with either Jenelle or Nathan. Now they’ve made it about themselves cause they wanted to butt in.”

“Her comment had absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle. If she wasn’t allowed to talk to anyone Jenelle had issue with she’d never speak at all,” another user said.

“The people [saying] Kail shouldn’t give relationship advice because of her parry relationships are missing the entire point of what she’s saying. You learn from experiences, and that counts for a lot. It looks really petty to gripe about her trying to help someone,” one last fan offered.

The online feud comes after Evans announced that she has split form her now-estranged husband, David Eason.