‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Unfollows Husband David Eason on Social Media

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has reportedly unfollowed her husband David Eason on social media.

According to Radar, Evans stopped following Eason on Instagram after he posted videos of himself setting fire to some brush and branches with a blowtorch on his property.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Always make a line of gas like a fuse if lightning a fire with gasoline,” he wrote in a caption on the post. “I learned my lesson when I was 13, I poured gas on a fire because I thought it went out. The can went up in flames and melted to my hand, I suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns all up my right arm. Almost failed 8th grade because of that. Do not try this at home.”

The outlet reports that Evans and Eason are also not Facebook friends any longer as well. Evans’ social media move comes a little over a month after a 911 call in which she alleged Eason had assaulted her was published.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans was heard saying on the recording. “I think I heard my f– collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.” She later claimed in a subsequent interview that she was inebriated during the call and that the couple was ok.

She later took to YouTube to post a video confession about her situation, but did not really shed any new light on the circumstances surrounding the 911 call.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately. I’m reporting to you from my closet right now, because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I’m completely fine,” Evans said in the clip.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” she added. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Even though Evans is reportedly not following Eason on Instagram any longer, it appears that he is still following her.