‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Undergoes Nose Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is recovering after undergoing a septoplasty over the weekend.

The 26-year-old revealed on Instagram that she is having a “rough recovery” after surgery to correct her sinus issues, posing with husband David Eason while wearing gauze and sunglasses as part of her post-op procedures.

“Just want to say thank you for always taking care of me. #Septoplasty #RoughRecovery #SinusSurgery,” she said in the photo, which featured a smiling Eason.

According to the American Rhinologic Society, a septoplasty is designed to correct a deviated septum, which is misplacement of the bone and cartilage dividing a person’s nostrils.

During a septoplasty, the “surgeon will attempt to straighten the cartilage and bone that have led to the septum being deviated. During the procedure, the lining (the mucosa) is first lifted off the cartilage and bone. The cartilage and bone can then be reshaped. Sometimes, portions of the cartilage and bone need to be removed. The lining is then laid back down.”

Evans’ followers were quick to wish her well during what is often a painful and long recovery process.

“Oh my I’ve had sinus surgery and its crazy uncomfortable, hope you feel better and heal quickly,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Just went through round two of that. It’s so painful. Rest as much as you can.”

Evans has previously admitted to undergoing breast implant surgery, and fans have long speculated she may have gone under the knife for additional procedures that she has long denied.

The Evans-Eason family has spent a lot of time in the hospital recently, with Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser undergoing an adenoidectomy in early October to improve his hearing and install drainage tubes.

On Instagram, Evans wrote alongside a picture of her little boy in the hospital, “My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little.”

She continued of her son with ex Nathan Griffith, “Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans, Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty