‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Hospitalized for Lupus Flare-Up

[UPDATE: Jun. 19, 2019, 2:11 p.m. EST] Despite initial reports stating Teen Mom OG alum Jenelle Evans was recently hospitalized, it turns out that 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is the one seeking medical help due to a lupus flare-up. More information here.

Jenelle Evans was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a lupus flare-up, the Teen Mom 2 alum said on Wednesday.

“I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis,” the former Teen Mom star told E! News. “I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran.”

A source told the outlet that she had been “quietly dealing” with the lupus diagnosis before the hospitalization but that the “extreme stress she has been under with the fight to get the kids back has led to a massive [flare] up of her symptoms.”

“Things have been so intensely stressful for her that it’s made her sick to the point that she had to be rushed to the hospital,” the source said.

Evans and husband David Eason are in the midst of a custody battle for their children after a judge temporarily removed them from their home following an incident where Eason admittedly shot and killed the family dog.

Evans and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, as well as Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, are currently in the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans. Barbara has held primary custody of Jace for most of his life. Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith is currently in the custody of his father. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

“I am very hopeful the children will be returned to us,” Evans told E! News earlier this month. “We are doing everything possible to cooperate with Child Protective Services.

The judge’s decision came about a month after Evans said Eason shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

On Sunday, Evans responded to a tweet from a fan about the custody battle drama, revealing there was more going on behind the scenes than fans knew about.

“None of you have no idea what’s going on this very moment. When I can speak I will,” Evans tweeted, adding, “I understand where you’re coming from tho (sic).”

Evans continues to express hope that she’ll get her kids back soon, although she was recently denied custody of them in a hearing. Following that court date, she said she and Eason are doing everything they can to take the steps to get their kids back.