‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Criticizes Farrah Abraham for Nightclub Arrest

Jenelle Evans is coming at Farrah Abraham after the Teen Mom OG star was arrested over the weekend for allegedly slapping a security guard during a night out in Hollywood. The former Teen Mom 2 star told The Sun Monday that Abraham “needs to grow up and act her age,” telling her to “stay home” if she’s not able to “handle alcohol.”

Evans added of the mother of 12-year-old Sophia Abraham, “It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’s going to end up in the news and her daughter can read it.” As for claims that Abraham made she was set up in the incident, the MTV alum noted, “And if she was set up then maybe it’s best to stay home and drink.”

Abraham was taken into police custody Saturday on suspicion of battery after allegedly slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. The reality personality was released from police custody shortly after, posting on Instagram a video of being restrained on the ground during the incident. In the video, Abraham can be seen on her stomach as a security guard holds back her arms and legs.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Abraham wrote in a direct to the restaurant. “The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me.” She added that the restaurant’s staff “should be in jail” for what they did to her, writing, “I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered.”

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star continued, “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.” She also thanked police for “rescuing” her from the situation, adding, “I realize it’s no longer safe for a woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. …I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.”