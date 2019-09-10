New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Speaks out About ‘Replacing’ Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her dog, Nugget, and the show has since picked up filming with a new cast member. After Evans was fired, the series hired Jade Cline, who made it clear to TMZ that she doesn’t see herself as Evans’ replacement.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a replacement,” Cline said. “I think I have a good storyline and my story is really relatable to people. I’m just raw with my story so I hope people really relate to it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old added that like many moms, she learns along the way when it comes to her parenting journey.

“I’m a great mom,” she said. “Every good mom, they make their own mistakes and what makes you a better mom is learning from your mistakes and growing from the show and becoming a better person from Season 1 to now where I’m at.”

Cline initially appeared on MTV’s Young and Pregnant in 2018, which followed her journey to welcome daughter Kloie Kenna Austin in 2017 at age 19. She hails from Indianapolis and is a hairstylist, a profession she has in common with castmate Chelsea Houska.

“I really don’t talk to anyone that much,” Cline revealed of her co-stars. “I’m fairly new and I’m still trying to kind of adjust to it.”

During her time on Young and Pregnant, Cline was in a relationship with Kloie’s father, Sean Austin, though their relationship was rocky due to Austin’s substance abuse issues. They split in early 2019, though Cline told TMZ that she “can’t answer” whether she is currently single. Her mother and stepfather also battle substance abuse and were incarcerated during filming for Teen Mom 2. Cline’s father died by suicide when she was young.

Evans had starred on the show since its premiere in 2011, though Eason had been fired from the MTV series before his wife after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, Sept. 10 on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV