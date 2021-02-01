'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Keeps It 'Real' With Postpartum Photo

✖

Chelsea Houska is keeping it real with her fans. The mom-of-four just recently gave birth to her daughter Walker June who she shares with husband Cole DeBoer and is showing fans the genuine reality of postpartum. In a selfie she shared via social media, the Teen Mom 2 star wasn't afraid to show her followers that her belly is still not down to pre-pregnancy size. "Also, let's keep it real real, LOL. The belly is still chillin," she captioned in the photo on her Instagram stories, according to InTouch Weekly. "Wanna keep it open and [honest] this postpartum journey."

In the photo, Houska rocked an orange hoodie, a black beanie and black leggings. With a smile on her face, the 29-year-old had no problem keeping things candid with fans. On Jan 25, Houska announced she had given birth to a baby that was six pounds, one ounce, and noted that June "decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson." Houska and DeBoer also share Layne, 2, Watson, 3, and 11-year-old Aubree, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind.

Houska announced the sweet couple was adding to their family in August, revealing this would be their last and that it would be a little girl. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," she told PopCulture at the time. While she initially didn't have a preference when it came to the sex of the baby, Houska is happy she added another girl to the family. "It seems like such a good mix," she shared in August. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

Walker June will be the first whose early days will not be filmed on the hit MTV reality series. Before Houska gave birth, she announced that she would be stepping away from the show after having been in front of the cameras for a decade. "Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it's best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders," a source told The Ashley. "The girls were all supportive of her decision, but no one else announced that they were leaving. It's obvious Chelsea's life doesn't really fit the show anymore, though."