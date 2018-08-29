‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Baby Girl’s Middle Name, Pronunciation

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her third child on Wednesday, Aug. 29, giving birth to a daughter named Layne.

She announced the news on Instagram, along with a handy comment on how to pronounce her baby girl’s name. After one fan wondered if the name was pronounced “Lane” or “laynee,” Houska replied, “like Lane!”

The reality star also revealed that her youngest child’s middle name is “Ettie.”

To share the news, Houska posted a photo of her newborn daughter, who was lying on a polka-dotted blanket and dressed in a white onesie and large blue-and-white bow.

“Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne,” she wrote.

Also on Wednesday, Houska celebrated her 27th birthday, a day she’ll now share with her youngest child. Houska and husband Cole DeBoer share son Watson, 19 months, and the pair are also raising Houska’s daughter Aubree from a previous relationship.

DeBoer shared the same photo of his new daughter on his own Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

It seems baby Layne arrived a little early according to her mom, as Houska shared on Twitter on Aug. 24 that she was 37 weeks pregnant.

I’m 37 weeks 3 days! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 24, 2018

She also explained to her fans that she wouldn’t be on social media while she was in labor, but would let everyone know when her bundle of joy arrived, a promise she followed through with on Wednesday.

Plus…all I was saying was that I don’t plan on being on social media or announcing to everyone when im in labor. Will definitely announce once she’s here! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 24, 2018

She also joked that her husband had a plan in place for when her water broke.

Every time we go anywhere, Cole has to go over what the game plan is if my water breaks. “I’m just going to sprint to the car…you make your way to the outside” — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 13, 2018

“It might look bad if I’m running out of there with 2 kids…so I’m just gonna have to leave them with you” — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 13, 2018

Houska and DeBoer announced in March that they were expecting, sharing a framed photo of Houska’s ultrasound that read “It’s a girl.”

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska wrote on Instagram at the time.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chelseahouska