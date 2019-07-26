‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Believes MTV Will Not Let Jenelle Evans Return to Series

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus does not think MTV will ever bring back Jenelle Evans, who was fired from the show in May. Evans’ husband, David Eason, was accused of shooting and killing the couple’s family dog, which led to the couple temporarily losing custody of their children. During the scandal, MTV said it stopped filming Evans and her family.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different,” DeJesus, who has been a close friend of Evans on and off the show, told InTouch Weekly in an interview published Friday. “Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeJesus and Evans filmed a scene together in March, when Evans visited DeJesus in Florida. However, DeJesus said she has not spoken to Evans since the alleged incident with their family dog Nugget.

“I haven’t spoken to Jenelle at all,” DeJesus told InTouch. “While we were friends on the show — and I still consider her a friend — she has a lot going on, so understandably we haven’t had a lot of time to chat.”

DeJesus said she would not have guns around children as Evans and Eason do, but defended their right to raise their children as they see fit.

“I personally would not have guns around my children,” the MTV star said. “However, that is their decision to do as they wish with their own lives and their kids.”

DeJesus also refused to comment on the Instagram rant Eason posted in May, in which he appeared to confirm he shot Nugget for biting 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“It is not my business to comment on his Instagram posts and whether I agree with them or not,” she said.

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of Ensley, as well as their children from other relationships — Evans’ sons Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 9, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa — following the alleged dog shooting. Their original custody agreements were restored just before the July 4th holiday weekend.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement earlier this month. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Despite claiming to Us Weekly after the shooting that she was no longer on speaking terms with Eason, the couple appeared united during the custody hearings. On Tuesday, she even posted a Boomerang video of the two hugging on Instagram, adding the hashtag “stronger than ever.”

A few days after the couple regained custody, the Columbus County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office decided against charging Eason with animal cruelty because they could find no evidence to prove a dog was shot and killed at their home. Officials said Evans admitted she came up with the story as a publicity stunt, but Evans has strongly denied that.

“If I was married and in my eyes I thought he was the most perfect man and I truly loved him,” DeJesus told InTouch of Evans’ decision to stay with Eason, “then I would do anything to protect him and fight for him.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Briana DeJesus