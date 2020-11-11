'Teen Mom 2' Preview: Kailyn Lowry Tears up, Reveals Why She Didn't Go Through With Abortion

✖

Never short of packing in the drama, Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2 is set to take on the moment Kailyn Lowry learned she was pregnant with her fourth child. The episode will air on MTV at its usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET.

In the clip, Lowry is seen revealing that she is 14 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in July 2020. At the time she said she had not told her other three children of the news because as she put it, she didn’t come to terms yet with the fact that she was pregnant. That’s when she reveals a decision she began to think about. “I did consider abortion,” Lowry admits. “I went to my abortion appointment but I had the ultrasound because I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby.” Going through with that step, Lowry went and saw the first photos of her child, “At that point I decided that abortion was not for me.”

Tonight on #TeenMom2, @KailLowry grapples with her options when she learns she’s pregnant with her fourth child. pic.twitter.com/UctS0e5nDb — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 10, 2020

Having gone through the experience of bringing new life into the world three other times, Lowry admitted she had never felt that before. “Now that I made the decision, I kind of need to put my big girl pants on and figure it out.” Lowry welcomed her first child in 2010, Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend Jonathan “Jo” Rivera, and later her second child with ex-husband Javi Marroquin in 2013. Chris Lopez is the father of her past two children, including Romello, who was born on July 30.

After giving birth to her fourth child, she kept the news to herself until E! News revealed that Romello had been brought into the world. At the time of the story coming out, Lowry told the outlet she had not yet named the baby but that was “so in love” with him, “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.” The report said she gave birth at her own house. News of her fourth pregnancy first was shared by Lowry in February in a video she posted on Instagram that showed her telling her other children about the sex of her baby, “We are so excited, there’s just something so special about a mother and her sons.