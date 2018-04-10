‘Teen Mom 2’ Gets May 7 Premiere Date

Get ready for what could be the most dramatic season of Teen Mom 2 yet!

The MTV reality series featuring moms Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska is coming back May 7, the network announced Monday.

The ladies of Teen Mom 2 have been up to a lot since fans last saw them, with Lowry and DeJesus going head-to-head on a number of occasions when DeJesus started dating Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin in October. The two split in January, but not before everyone involved in the relationship had gotten embroiled in online sparring matches.

“Javi is moving on,” DeJesus says, confronting Lowry in the teaser trailer for the new season. “I don’t give a s— if he’s moving on!” Lowry clapped back!

Jenelle’s drama with her mom Barbara Evans over the custody of her 8-year-old son also appears to be ratcheting up, with the 26-year-old shouting, “She’s trying to take my son away from me!” during the promo.

Jenelle’s relationship with her husband David Eason will surely also be a point of contention this season. Midway through filming, Eason was fired by MTV for going on a homophobic social media rant, and Jenelle defended him throughout the controversy.

In more positive news, the new season will also likely feature Houska’s pregnancy with her third child, a little girl.

Houska has been happily married to Cole DeBoer since October 2016. They also have a son together, Watson, and Houska is also mother to 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind.

Messer’s journey to care for her three girls, twins Aleeah Grace Simms andAliannah Hope Simms and their younger sister, Adalynn Faith Calvert, will also feature on the show.

Ali, who was born with Titin’s muscular dystrophy, required special attention in school last season, but Messer fought to keep her with her twin sister while also providing her with the help she needed.

We can’t wait to see what the new season brings for all the Teen Mom 2 stars.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV