‘Teen Mom 2’ Newcomer Jade Cline Talks Staying Away From Drama as She Joins the Cast (Exclusive)

Joining Teen Mom 2 can be an intimidating prospect, but for new cast member Jade Cline, the key was staying true to herself and avoiding the drama. Ahead of the return of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday, Sept. 10, the newcomer talked with PopCulture.com about how she navigated the transition from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant without “stepping on any toes” and minding her own business.

Cline, 23, was cast on the hit MTV reality show off of Young and Pregnant when a spot opened up due to Jenelle Evans’ firing, which she considers “an honor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like this show’s been on for a long time, and I’m super surprised and happy people felt so highly of my story,” she told PopCulture, adding of co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus, “I feel like everyone seems really happy.”

Part of that, the cosmetology student speculates is her positive attitude, which keeps her away from “any kind of drama or bashing.”

“I feel like people appreciate how humble I am,” Cline told PopCulture. “I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes.”

Preparing to watch back everything that happened during filming with 11-month-old daughter Kloie and the trouble surrounding ex Sean Austin, Cline admitted she’s a little nervous, but mostly excited to watch herself “grow and prosper” as a person throughout.

“I feel like I’m really excited, and I feel like it’s just a mindset to be happy,” she noted, adding of anything less pleasant to come this season, “When you make mistakes, people respect you if you learn.”

That being said, Cline is excited to see how “level-headed” she was this season, taking it as a sign of some serious personal growth: “Overall, I’m really excited for people just to watch the whole season and take away that I have grown and turned into such a great person and good woman, and I feel like I’ve been a great mother.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for a brand new season Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV