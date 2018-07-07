‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Leah Messer Reportedly Dating New Man

Leah Messer has reportedly started seeing a new, older man.

The Teen Mom 2 star has allegedly been getting serious with a man named Jason Jordan, with a source revealing that the duo have been seeing each other for more than three months — and their relationship is “getting serious.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, who first confirmed the relationship, the 26-year-old reality star met the 39-year-old through his cousin, who is a friend of hers. The pair was recently photographed as they enjoyed a romantic trip to Florida. They were seen smiling and talk hand-in-hand on the beach.

See the photos here.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” the source told Us. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Messer shares 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms. The MTV star also shared 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, whom she considered getting back together with earlier this year. The on-again, off-again relationship has been the main focus of the current season of Teen Mom 2.

That complicated relationship seems to have been traded off for a more serious one, as reports say Messer has already met Jordan’s son.

“Jason has a 2-year old and Leah has met him,” the source said. “She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

The insider added that Jordan is a well established professional who lives in a nearby city to Messer, who currently lives in a West Virginia suburb with her three kids.

According to the source, Jordan “built their first date around things Leah likes to do.”

“He’s super thoughtful,” the source explains. “He will leave flowers for the girls and notes for Leah on her car. It’s progressing forward… They’re just enjoying each other in the moment.”

Rumors of Messer’s new relationship started a few days ago after The Ashley published a report on the relationship. According to the report, Jordan has a successful career in medical sales, graduated from college with a double-major Bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology. He is also a former basketball player, and reportedly uninterested in appearing on the Teen Mom series.

“She is filming for Season 9 but has mentioned to [crew members] that he will not be on Teen Mom 2 because she wants to keep this relationship more private,” an insider told The Ashley at the time.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.