'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Launching New Business Venture

Leah Messer has starred on Teen Mom 2 for years. Messer, who originally got her start on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, is reportedly setting up her next business ventures outside of the reality TV realm. According to The Sun, she is planning to launch a health coaching company and wellness podcast.

Messer has not yet released any details about her next business ventures. But, The Sun obtained information about how the Teen Mom star is reportedly in the process of setting everything up. The publication reported that she filed a trademark for Go Higher With Purpose on January 20, 2021. About a month before she filed for this trademark, she filed a business license in West Virginia for Leah Messer, LLC. Messer's trademark noted that Go Higher With Purpose's services include: “Personal coaching services in the field of healthy living and health education, women's interest topics, empowerment, lifestyle, wellness, personal development, entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.”

In addition to those services, Messer's new business aims to offer education courses through "online, non-downloadable video and audio recordings and instructor assistance.” Messer's Go Higher With Purpose plan will also include a blog, website, and podcast. As for what topics she will cover, they will focus on “self-reliance, preparedness, sustainability and survival training” and healthy living topics. In case all of this wasn't enough content, Messer is also aiming to provide "real estate brokerage" services under her trademark. She is reportedly in the process of obtaining her real estate license at the moment.

Messer's new business ventures come as she's been dealing with her own, serious health matter. On Teen Mom 2, Messer explained that she found a lump in her breast that, understandably, gave her cause for concern. She promptly got it checked out and her doctors told her that it was a benign tumor. They said that she would have to monitor the situation for the foreseeable future and that she may have to undergo surgery to have it removed. During an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the latest season, Messer opened up about chronicling her health journey on the show.

The reality star explained that it was difficult to open up about the topic on the show. However, she was determined to do so in order to provide an "educational message" to viewers. She also said that when it came to opening up about the situation with her three daughters, 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah and 8-year-old Adalynn, she wanted to be as upfront as possible. Messer added, "I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on — not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.