‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Daughters ‘Confused’ Over Her Relationship With Ex Jeremy Calvert

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer‘s relationship with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert is confusing to more people than just the show’s fans. Their 6-year-old daughter, Adalynn, seems to be receiving mixed signals from the couple’s behavior. On Tuesday’s episode, Adalynn and her twin half-sisters Aliannah and Aleeah, 9, saw some flirtatious texts between Messer and Calvert and confronted their mom about it.

“I just want you to stop lying and tell me the truth!,” Aleeah jokingly said to her mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do I like Jeremy? I like Jeremy because it’s Ady’s dad. Do I like y’all’s dad? Do I think there is any possible relationship stuff? Honestly, I don’t know,” Messer told the girls. “We’re going with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

“We’re not dating. I am single. Jeremy is single. We’re doing our thing,” she continued. “This is also adult stuff that you shouldn’t be a part of. Just know that I would never lie to you — if something was going on, I would definitely tell you.”

Later in the episode, Adalynn told her mom that she is confused by her and her father’s relationship. “You feel confused? What’s confusing about it? Is it because you want to know if we’re getting back together?” Messer asked. “Yeah? I don’t want it to be confusing for you.”

Messer continued, “I know you want us to get married. But we don’t know what would happen, but right now we get along and do fun stuff with you, ain’t that nice? Mommy and daddy love you.”

Last month, Messer admitted that her and Calvert hooked up while filming a reunion special for MTV.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’” Messer explained. “One thing led to another.”

While talking to her sister during a vacation in a later episode, Messer said, “All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

See how the drama between the two unfolds on new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.