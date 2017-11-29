Leah Messer Says She Was ‘Harassed’ by Jenelle Evans Prior to ‘Teen Mom 2’ Legal Scandal

Leah Messer isn’t sure whether she’s included in the group of Teen Mom 2 cast members who have been served with cease and desist letters from castmate Jenelle Evans, but she wouldn’t be surprised.

Several MTV cast members, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her father, Randy Houska, have revealed this week that they have received cease and desist notices from Evans and her husband David Eason, who claim they are making “false and defamatory” statements about her. Evans’ mother Barbara also received a letter.

Messer, who has been travelling, admitted that she didn’t know if she would receive a similar letter when a fan asked on Twitter.

We shall see.. I haven’t made it home yet. I was literally harassed for a week or two via text messages from Jenelle after I was home from the reunion. #thisiscraziness — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 27, 2017

“We shall see,” she wrote. “I haven’t made it home yet. I was literally harassed for a week or two via test messages from Jenelle after I was home from the reunion [in October]. #thisiscraziness.”

Houska chimed in to let Messer know that because the letter would have to be certified as delivered, she would know if she had gotten one at this point.

Aha.. ok. — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 27, 2017

Fans were confused as to why Messer would have been harassed by Evans when she didn’t talk about her at all during the reunion footage that was aired.

I agree. Save those texts. She’s delusional which confirms she’s under the influence with certainty — Bri_Babyyy 💋🎈 (@spit_in_da_butt) November 27, 2017

Why?!? You did nothing — Julia♀✡™ (@juliajewjew) November 27, 2017

Evans has been accused of erratic behavior by several castmates this season, with ex Nathan Griffith implying her recent legal actions are the result of drug use.

Others, including Evans’ mom Barbara, have said they believe the 25-year-old is in an abusive relationship which is negatively affecting her three children, Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 10 months.

“Jenelle does nothing but lie,” Barbara said in September. “Everything that you read about her is all lies. I’m sick of her lies. I’m sick of her accusations. She’s so mean. She infuriates me.”