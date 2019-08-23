‘Teen Mom 2’: Lauren Comeau Allegedly Caught Javi Marroquin With Naked Woman During House Party

Lauren Comeau reportedly caught Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin with a naked woman during a house party he hosted Saturday night. The couple broke off their engagement earlier this week after police were called to their Dover, Delaware home due to a “disturbance.” Marroquin appeared to confirm the split with a cryptic quote on Instagram.

The relationship ended following the massive fight on Saturday. A source told Radar Online the events began with Marroquin hosting a house party with “friends and gym members at their house.” Comeau decided to go to sleep early and went to the bedroom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For an unknown reason, Comeau went back downstairs, where she “found Javi and a woman naked,” according to Radar‘s insider.

The source was “unaware” if any sexual activity happened between Marroquin and the mysterious woman. Radar did not reveal the woman’s identity, but reported that she is a member of Marroquin’s gym and they have interacted on social media.

At this point, people invited to the party were in different rooms. One person called Marroquin’s sister Lidia to “diffuse the situation.”

The break-up was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which reported the two got into a “huge fight.” According to the outlet, police were called to the scene, but no one was arrested or taken from the home. After the fight, Comeau unfollowed Marroquin on Instagram, and she deleted several photos of the former couple together.

The couple are parents to 9-month-old son Eli, and their relationship turned rocky before the break-up.

“They fight constantly, but this one was really bad,” a source told The Ashley. “Something major went down.”

Marroquin appeared to hint at the break-up with a quote on his Instagram Story.

“If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” the quote reads.

Comeau and Marroquin first dated in 2017 before Marroquin briefly dated Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus. After that relationship ended, he went back to Comeau. They welcomed Eli in November 2018 and got engaged in June.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram after popping the question. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

While neither Marroquin nor Comeau have commented on the split, Marroquin’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry has.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Marroquin and Lowry were married from 2011 to 2017 and are parents to Lincoln, 5. Lowry is also mother to Isaac Rivera and Lux Lowry.

Photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage