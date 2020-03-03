‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Bares All for Maternity Photoshoot While in Iceland

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was definitely not afraid to bare it all during her trip to Iceland. As The Sun noted, Lowry even engaged in a nude photoshoot whilst in the country in order to show off her growing baby bump.

In the snap, Lowry could be seen posing with nothing but a pair of boots on as she stood next to a horse. The photoshoot, which took place in a stable, showcased the mom-of-three baring it all. Although, she did utilize an expertly placed heart emoji to cover her chest area.

Lowry’s latest photo comes as the reality star is enjoying a trip to Iceland with some of her girlfriends in advance of the birth of her fourth child. On Monday, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself bundled up against the elements as she and a friend visited Black Sand Beach.

In early February, Lowry announced to her followers that she was pregnant with her fourth child. The reality star posted a photo of herself and her three sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux — in order to announce the exciting news.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry wrote. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

A short while after her initial announcement, Lowry shared the sex of her fourth child, revealing that she was set to have another boy.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

More recently, prior to her trip to Iceland, Lowry opened up about the complication situation with her ex, Chris Lopez, who is the father of her son Lux and her unborn son.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” Lowry told Us Weekly about the response she’s received following her pregnancy announcement. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

