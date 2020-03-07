‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Troll on Instagram After Hateful Mom Shaming Message

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry called out a troll on Instagram for a profanity-filled mommy shaming message she received in her Instagram direct messages. Lowry said it was just one example of the kind of messages she receives every day and they are “exhausting.” In the end, she asked if these comments make her critics “feel good” by sending “hate messages.”

On Friday, Lowry shared a screenshot of a message she received from a fan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re so f— pathetic!!” the message read. “Quit chasing d— & men that don’t want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self.”

“I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long,” Lowry wrote in the caption. “Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting. People are constantly telling me not to let it get to me but they have no idea what it’s like to see hate like this cloud every good comment.”

“The crazy part about this whole thing is that I don’t seek men out,” Lowry wrote. “I don’t sleep around. My kids know their dads. I ask them for nothing. You can have any opinion you want about me – THATS fine. But it’s none of my business. So before you actually send me the hate message – or anyone the nasty comment please ask yourself what your end goal is here… does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?”

Many of Lowry’s fans showed their support in the comments.

“How miserable do you have to be to get so involved in someone else’s life like this?” one person wrote.

“Even if you slept around, it’s none of their damn business,” another wrote. “Last time I checked, you seem to take care of your kids. They are fed, clothed, go on nice trips and have a nice house. They are tripping.”

“The bullying on your page is absolutely insane,” another chimed in. “Never Okay.”

In February, Lowry revealed she is expecting her fourth child, and second with Chris Lopez, the father of her son Lux Russell Lowry, 2. She is also mom to Isaac Elliot Rivera, 10, whom she shares with Jo Rivera; and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javier Marroquin.

Lowry and Lopez are not on good terms now, even as they prepare to welcome their child together. The two went back-and-forth on social media, and Lowry even got a restraining order. Lopez has vowed to “clear up rumors” and tell his side of the story in his own documentary.

Lowry previously commented on the criticism she has faced from her latest pregnancy and her situation with Lopez.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” she told Us Weekly. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

Photo credit: Getty Images