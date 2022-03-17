‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Speaks out About Co-Parenting Drama With Ex Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to social media recently to address the difficult co-parenting relationship between her and Chris Lopez. Lowry and Lopez have two children: Lux and Creed. According to Lowry, Lopez has been primarily absent from their two children’s lives, despite her best efforts to never keep her kids away from any of their father. In addition to the two children she has with Lopez, she’s also a mother of two other boys, Isaac whom she shares with Joe Rivera, and Lincoln whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Morroquin. The stressful circumstances ” have not “been present” in her coparenting relationships with Rivera and Marroquin, she claims. As a result, she’d had to get a custody order in place with Lopez reportedly doesn’t find fair.

“I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo,” she wrote on Twitter. It has been super challenging for me to navigate the restrictions surrounding his coparenting, and I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did.” She explained that Lopez’s absence has impacted their sons. “He has gone days and weeks without checking up prior to court involvement,” she added. “The boys only have two parents, and when he is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially.”

In Sept. 2020, Lowry was arrested after an altercation with Lopez regarding their children. Reports notes that Lowry allegedly became upset with Lopez after he cut their son Lux’s long hair without her permission, resulting in her physically attacking him.

Her representative gave a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” they noted. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

Weeks later, the Coffee & Convos podcast host said during an episode of her podcast that she was no longer willing to fight legally with the fathers of her children. “I am done paying for attorneys,” she said at the time. “I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”