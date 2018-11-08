‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Ex

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry told a fan she is not dating Chris Lopez, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her youngest son, Lux.

Lowty was the latest Teen Mom star to do an Instagram questions and answers session with fans on Wednesday. One fan asked her if she was back with Lopez, following her admission last week that she is no longer single.

“F– no,” Lowy replied.

One fan also asked Lowry how she handles the negativity that comes with being a reality television star.

“I try really hard to tell myself that negative people do not affect my every day life,” Lowry replied. “And truly I would never go insult people online so it says more about them than anything I’m doing.”

The question came just a day after fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans went after Lowry during her own fan Q&A session. When one fan asked Evans why she was no longer friends with Lowry, she replied, “People change and it wasn’t me.” Evans also said of Lowry, “Maybe she’s confused about her sexuality.”

“How does one claim he/she is not homophobic but proceed to insult my sexuality in the same sentence? Asking for myself,” Lowry tweeted in response.

While Lowry and Lopez are not back together, her relationship with Lopez is much better than her relationship with Evans. Lowry and Lopez have been seen on social media together, and Lowry told Us Weekly last month that she would be open to having another child with Lopez.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Lowry has also referred to Lopez as her first “true love” and knew him before meeting her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” Lowry wrote on her blog. She even said her break-up with Lopez before Lux’s birth was her “first real heartbreak.”

Lowry and Lopez welcomed Lux in August 2017. She also has 8-year-old son Isaac from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; and 4-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Marroquin.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry