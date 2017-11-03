‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Responds to Fan About Cheating Allegations

Kailyn Lowry has never shied away from responding to fans on Twitter, even those who attack her. Earlier this week, she responded to a Twitter user who criticized her for allegedly cheating.

“Please remove me from threads about who my ex’s are dating. I give 0 f–ks,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Oct. 29.

“Now you know how he felt when you cheated on him and people kept commenting his name on his posts,” a Twitter user by the name of Stephanie replied.

Lowry snapped back with a winky face, writing, “If I cheated, so did he. Have a great night.”

If I cheated, so did he. 😉 have a great night — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 29, 2017



Lowry has three children with three different men. The father of her seven-year-old son Isaac is ex Jo Rivera, while three-year-old Lincoln’s father is her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. In August, she gave birth to Lux Russell, whose father is Chris Lopez.

Lowry and Marroquin appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where they argued about allegations of infidelity. During an episode last month, Lowry said she served Marroquin with divorce papers before he was deployed, after three years of marriage, notes PEOPLE.

“You are threatening the money I have now, as a single parent. You want to take me for child support … this is your ball,” Lowry said while holding a ball marked “Infidelity.” “You’ve created this problem.”

Marroquin is thought to be dating Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus. However, OK! Magazine claims Marroquin was caught on camera with another woman, taking her phone number.

“Out of sight, out of mind,” Lowry tweeted today.