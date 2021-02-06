'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Marks Important Milestone After Selling House

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared an emotional message with her fans shortly after she sold her "most important house." On Friday, Lowry wrote on Instagram that she sold her house and, subsequently, is moving on to the next phase in her life. In her caption, she noted that the house wasn't her first or second one, but that it was still a special place for her nonetheless.

Lowry posted a black and white photo of herself in the house, which she noted was located in Middletown, Delaware, to celebrate the milestone. She began her caption by writing that while this was not the first or second home that she purchased, it was by far her "most important one." The reality star wrote, "I put building my dream home on hold when I bought this house and took a risk many wouldn’t understand. This house is the physical manifestation of both the lowest and highest points of my life - the best point being Creed’s birth." Lowry went on to write that she experienced so much in her life while living in that home. Alas, it's simply time for her to move on to the next chapter.

"I learned so much about myself and life in general through the extremes I experienced over the course of the year here," she continued. "There’s so much more to my story & if you know me closely, you understand what I mean & what this represents. Closing this chapter for me means relief, optimism & confidence in future decisions. I am grateful for where I am now & being able to see the silver lining through it all." Lowry ended her message by writing that she was so appreciative of those who stood by her through the good times and the bad. She concluded, "Being thankful for the friends that stuck by me through everything is an understatement. I am super anxious to start our next chapter."

As the Teen Mom 2 star noted, she has been through a lot over the past year. However, as she also wrote, one of her most important moments came during this past year — the birth of her fourth child, Creed. She reportedly gave birth to her fourth son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, at her home in July 2020. Lowry is also a parent to three other sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.