‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Speaks out About ‘Leaving the Show’

Is Kailyn Lowry leaving Teen Mom 2?

During an intense episode of the MTV reality drama on Monday, Lowry tweeted what looked to be a goodbye message, causing fans to freak out that she may be exiting the show. And given her ongoing beef with castmate Briana DeJesus, it wouldn’t exactly be a shocking move.

“So as crazy as it can be, thanks for the opportunity… which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities @MTV,” she wrote during the episode.

So as crazy as it can be, thanks for the opportunity… which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities @MTV — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

“Wait are you leaving Teen Mom 2?” a concerned viewer asked.

Wait are you leaving Teen Mom 2? 😩 — Catherine👸🏼👑 (@This_Shawdie) February 6, 2018

Lowry backpedaled on her original tweet, writing that her thankfulness for her decade on MTV did not mean it was time for her exit the show.

“Not that I know of! lol. Just tweeting my thoughts after watching tonight!” she replied.

Not that i know of! lol. Just tweeting my thoughts after watching tonight! https://t.co/WqOVVbwHGa — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

Lowry is currently occupied with filming the MTV reality series and doing her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Chrisley Knows Best cast member Lindsie Chrisley. She is also a single mom of three boys.

But Lowry has recently been embroiled in a feud with fellow cast member Briana DeJesus, and with other business opportunities on her plate, fans said they wouldn’t be surprised if she chose to leave the show sooner than later.

The reality cast member invited her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who recently broke off his relationship with DeJesus, to appear on her podcast in January to dish about his life and broken relationship. During the episode, the former flames revealed whether they see themselves getting back together.

“Do you guys foresee yourselves being better friends or ever possibly getting back together?” Chrisley opened the interview.

Marroquin, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, laughed at the idea: “I just think there’s a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try it again in the future it wouldn’t work just because I know the type of person I am, and the type of person she is and we argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

The former couple also shared a candid conversation about his breakup with DeJesus, who did not appreciate their public discussion. DeJesus blasted Lowry and Marroquin in a now-deleted 45-tweet rant, during which she warned the former couple never to use her as an excuse for their own failed relationship.

She continued by saying, “I am not the common denominator as to why y’all fail to co parent so don’t ever use my name in that matter again … And you are right, ill never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess … You use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning’s.”

Despite the drama, Lowry assured fans she still plans to appear on the show for the foreseeable future, which will include a sure-to-be heated reunion show with the entire cast.