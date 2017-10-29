‘Teen Mom 2’ Exes Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin Praised by Fans for This Good Parenting Move

Teen Mom 2 cast members Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin might not be on the best of terms right now, but the two are winning over fans for an awesome approach to co-parenting.

& the Halloween festivities begin 🏡🎃🍂 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

The 25-year-old mother of three posted pictures of sons Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7, trick-or-treating Friday, Lincoln dressed as a a ninja and Isaac as Monsters Inc. protagonist Sully.

The pictures were cute enough, but fans were happy to see Lowry’s ex Marroquin, who fathered Lincoln, tagging along for the holiday fun.

“I’m so glad to see co-parenting!” one fan said. “I’m glad y’all could put the differences aside and put the children first! Love it!”

“I love how everyone comes together for these KIDS…that shows the highest level of maturity.” another chimed in.

“[Co-parenting done right],” one fan commented via a hashtag. “It’s not always easy but it can work if ya work it.”

Marroquin and Lowry definitely have a complicated relationship. The two were together for six years, marrying in 2012 and divorcing four years later amid allegations of cheating on both sides.

Since then, they’ve definitely had their ups and downs, with Lowry throwing shade at the 24-year-old father just last week after he revealed he was dating Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus.

The two recently said they were preparing to head out on tour together for their upcoming book series He Said, She Said, which gives an inside look at their relationship.

“I have love for her, but we’re not getting back together,” Marroquin told Radar before the latest round of drama started. “If things were different and things didn’t play out the way they did, maybe we could’ve given it another shot. But too many things have happened to do that.”