'Teen Mom' Star Reveals Name Change After a Decade on Reality Series

Say hello to Kail Lowry. In the latest episode of the Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she will be known as "Kail" on Teen Mom 2 from now on. The revelation came when Lowry, 29, discussed her decision not to change her last name when she was married to Javi Marroquin. Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016 and are parents to Lincoln, 7.

During Thursday's episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry noted that she never adopted Marroquin's last name or even changed her name to Lowry-Marroquin. "Was that an issue with you and Javi by the way?" co-host Lindsie Chrisley asked. Lowry said it did bother Marroquin "a little bit," especially since his brother's wife did change her last name.

"But I already had branding in my name. My entire brand had already been Kail Lowry," Lowry told Chrisley, notes The Sun. "Yeah people already knew you from 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom as Kailyn Lowry or Kail." At that point, Lowry said MTV is "finally changing" her name to Kail on Teen Mom 2. She also noted that her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera's real first name is Jonathan, even though he was referred to as "Jo." Marroquin's real first name is Jose, Lowry said. "For whatever reason, they've had their nicknames on there since we started but I was never allowed to have my nickname," Lowry explained.

Lowry has been known as "Kailyn" on MTV since she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010. After her episode on the show's second season, she has hired for Teen Mom 2 and has been on MTV ever since. She and Rivera are parents to son Isaac, 11. Lowry shares two sons with ex Chris Lopez, Lux, 3, and Creed, who was born in July 2020.

Elsewhere in Coffee Convos, Lowry revealed that she does not have many friends since she is busy raising her four sons. "I was struggling for a long time with separating friendships from acquaintances - like everyone was my friend," Lowry explained. "Whereas now, I don't feel obligated to answer certain text messages, I don't feel obligated to give people my new phone number." She does not even like to have small talk or make new friends, the MTV star revealed She said she doesn't have a problem making new acquaintances, but there are "very few friendships that I actually invest my time in."

Teen Mom 2 starts its new season on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star joined to replace Chelsea Houska. Aside from Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline are returning. In the interim, Teen Mom OG is still airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with 16 and Pregnant following at 9 p.m. ET.