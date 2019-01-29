‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Seeks Help With Estranged Mother From Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra in New Clip

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is having some complicated feelings about her estranged mother as she gets older, so she’s calling in some OGs—Teen Mom OGs that is.

In a new clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, Lowry brings in fellow reality personalities Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra as guests on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley to discuss their own feelings about complicated family dynamics.

Fans of Teen Mom will recall that Lowry no longer speaks to her mother, Suzi Irwin, who signed over custody of her daughter to the parents of her ex Jo Rivera when she was pregnant with first child Isaac, now 9. Irwin struggled with alcohol abuse during her time on the MTV series, similarly to Baltierra’s father Butch, whom fans watched get sober at a rehab facility during the most recent season of OG.

Baltierra said of Butch’s well-being after rehab that he’s doing “great” while in his fourth month of sober living, which is why Lowry says she needs to get his “perspective on some things” in respects to her lack of a relationship with her mom.

“Did you even go through periods of time without talking to him?” Lowry asks. “Because I just found that I had to cut my mom off completely [I was] so angry, and now I’m not as angry, but now I’m starting to like—I don’t know, like my third son just turned one, and I don’t even know if my mom knows I had a third son.”

Baltierra’s response isn’t captured in the brief clip, but in the episode of Coffee Convos that aired with the couple as guests, Lowry expanded on her changing feelings about her mom.

“I’m OK with her not being in my life, but now, I have three kids,” she continued. “I want my kids to have a grandma on my side. But I don’t know if I can handle it. When my mom’s sober, she’s such a good person. She’s a good time, so I want my kids to experience that.”

As far as fans can tell, Lowry hasn’t reconnected with her mom just yet. But Baltierra, who has spent years dealing with his father’s substance abuse, as well as that of his sister Amber, recently celebrated a major milestone with the now-sober family members.

“Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace [and] joy I feel in my heart. After seeing these two at their lowest [and] now seeing them sober [and] steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!” he captioned a photo of the trio on Instagram last week.

“I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic [and] I’m just so happy to call these two my family,” he continued. “I love you both SO MUCH [and] I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!!”

