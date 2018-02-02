‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Thoughts on Getting Married Again

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry doesn’t see herself tying the knot ever again, but if she did, she would have one requirement for the ceremony.

Lowry revealed her thoughts on marriage to fans on Twitter Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I never want to get married again. But if i did, i would do a destination wedding — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 1, 2018

“I never want to get married again,” she wrote. “But if I did, I would do a destination wedding.”

She then added a detail about wedding planning in 2012, when she married husband Javi Marroquin, whom she would divorce in 2016. The two share a son, 4-year-old Lincoln, whom they co-parent.

I tried to have one with javi but he said no bc nobody could go money wise — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 1, 2018

“I tried to have one with Javi,” she continued, “but he said no [because] nobody could go money wise.”

Lowry has been tied to a number of people romantically since her split from Marroquin, most recently to girlfriend Dominique Potter.

In November, on her podcast Coffee & Convos, the TV personality admitted that she did have a love interest in her life.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

She went on to admit that being a mother of three can sometimes make dating difficult and that she and her new love interest’s dating arrangements had been made a bit more complicated by her three children.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

But earlier this month, the two reportedly split.

“She is single,” a source told Radar. “Kail decided she didn’t want to be in a relationship, because she’s not over everything that happened with Lux’s dad Chris Lopez.”

The insider added, “She decided she wanted to be alone and focus on her kids.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kaillowry