‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Feels as If She Can’t ‘Enjoy’ Pregnancy Following ‘Anxiety’ Admission

Kailyn Lowry is struggling to “enjoy” her pregnancy with baby number four as she struggles with the anxiety that something will go wrong. The Teen Mom 2 star reached out to her fellow moms on Twitter Wednesday for help as she admitted to really grappling this time around.

Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first? I feel like I can’t enjoy this at all 😣 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 12, 2020

Lowry’s request was met with some solidarity from her Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska, who admitted to becoming less “laid back” with every pregnancy

🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ everyone says you get more laid back with each kid but I feel like I do the opposite haha — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 13, 2020

Other followers also made sure to reassure Lowry of the feelings she’s having.

“[Kailyn Lowry] it’s because you’re a great mother,” one person wrote. “Mothers worry. No matter how many times they’ve done this. May peace fill your heart and soul.”

“Yes bc the stakes are higher when the other kids are aware/old enough to be upset about a loss,” another added. “You’re trying to protect their little hearts as well as your own. Makes perfect sense to me. Try not to dwell, remember you’ve brought all these other lives into the world already!”

Lowry, who is already mother to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, announced on Feb. 4 that she was expecting another child, whom she later announced would be a little boy.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned a photo of her kids looking at the ultrasound photos. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Photo credit: MTV