‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Confronts Ex Jo Rivera Over Child Support Fight

Kailyn Lowry ended her silent treatment of ex Jo Rivera as the two hashed out their issues over his request for her to pay him child support.

In Monday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, Jo’s wife Vee acted as an intermediary between the two exes, urging them to talk out their issues for the sake of 8-year-old son Isaac.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do feel for [Vee], because I do feel like she’s caught in the middle,” Lowry said of her decision to move forward with the meeting. “I respect that she can see all the sides. So I guess I just felt like I owed it to her — not even to Jo — to her to talk about it right now.”

The two had agreed that Lowry would pay Jo back for the child support he had paid after the two had decided not to move forward with the payments but before she managed to file the paperwork with the courts, but with Jo filing for his own child support, the MTV star was feeling miffed.

“It’s tough for me right now, because I don’t see his point of view other than I should pay him back the money that he’s paid,” she told a producer. “Obviously I understand that, but if I do that, I don’t think I should still pay him, because it’s 50/50.”

Bringing ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Lux, to the meeting, Lowry insisted Teen Mom 2 cameras not film the meeting.

“Chris has been there through most of this, so I feel like — just to have him in my corner,” she explained of inviting Lopez. “Every single freaking thing that I’ve been through with these baby daddies has always been by myself. They all have families behind them, support systems behind them, so … Chris said that he would go, and I’m gonna take him up on it.”

Admitting her relationship with Lopez was “go with the flow at this point,” Lowry hoped his presence would help her have a productive conversation with Jo without flying off the handle.

“I don’t want him to have a say necessarily, but I do tend to get very defensive,” she admitted. “I walk out a lot, I get loud when I don’t feel like I’m being heard, and I feel if nothing else he can at least … let me know if I’m getting out of hand, to be honest.”

After the meeting, Lowry revealed that Jo found himself needing a little help with Isaac financially since starting a real estate business.

Starting her own Pothead hair care business, Lowry wasn’t feeling particularly sympathetic, but also agreed to help out if he needed a few hundred dollars every once and a while for something to help Isaac.

“I’m torn, because I understand you need little bit of help for Isaac,” she said, getting emotional. “But at the same time, it’s like, I didn’t start this business for you.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry