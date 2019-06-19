‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry and ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Blast Javi Marroquin’s Fiancee Lauren Comeau

Just days before Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin announced he and girlfriend Lauren Comeau had gotten engaged, his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry let it be known her brutally real feelings about Marroquin’s now-fiancée.

On Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, the MTV star admitted, “I’m annoyed with how much they try to push Lauren on me.”

At this, the former Chrisley Knows Best star went in on Comeau, not holding back on her feelings for the Teen Mom 2 newcomer.

“I kind of don’t understand, and this is going to be probably the first time that I’ve ever said this on the podcast, cause I’ve tried to just stay neutral, but Lauren is not a teen mom,” Lindsie began. “And I feel like it’s trying to be brought into the show that [son Eli] is part of this, like, she’s now one of the moms, and it was brought into the reunion about his birth and all that — and that’s good and great, I understand that’s one of Javi’s other kids.”

She added “But I know that it’s kind of been said in the past that she didn’t want to have any part in this and whatever, but it’s like, really? Is that really how you feel?”

“No,” Lowry agreed.

“Because if that’s the truth, then why are you pushing out ads on Instagram every day?” Chrisley added.

“I hope she loves the check from the platform we’ve given her,” Lowry snarked in return, adding of Comeau’s role on the show, “And it is really irritating to see and, you know, I’ve said it before — like, I just don’t think she needs to be a part of the show, and they cut that completely out of the reunion.”

Chrisley continued that she would be angry a Comeau as well if it were her son appearing in the Instagram ads she was pushing.

“Well, that’s when I messaged her myself and said, ‘Do not put my son in any of your ads.’ If my sons are in any of my ads online, they’re getting a fee for that. My kids get paid to be in my ads,” Lowry admitted. “So you’re sure as s— not going to turn it around and do a $200 post and use my kid for free. That’s not the way this works.”

“It just keeps things stirred up for no reason. You know, it’s like it could just be avoided altogether,” Chrisley agreed, adding of Comeau’s past complaints about appearing on the show, “But don’t act like you don’t like the platform, but then you’re using it. It’s like one or the other. You either like it or you don’t, and if you don’t like it, that’s great, but be completely removed from it. Like, stop trying to build yourself as a blogger on Instagram.”

Tuesday, Marroquin and Comeau announced on Instagram that they had gotten engaged.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do,” he added. “Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin