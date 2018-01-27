‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Responds to Briana DeJesus’ Rant

Kailyn Lowry is finding the humor in her co-star’s explosive Twitter rant.

The Teen Mom 2 star found herself the subject of co-star Briana DeJesus’ now-deleted, 45-tweet rant after Lowry hosted her ex-husband Javi Marroquin on her podcast, Coffee Convos, to discuss his recent breakup with DeJesus.

DeJesus, seemingly upset by Lowry and Marroquin’s coffee conversation, unleashed her rant on social media Friday.

Lowry indirectly responded to the rant with her own tweets.

“When you block their number and get a ‘llamame conyo’ email,” she tweeted along with some laughing emojis. And replying to a fan who sent her a screenshot of one of DeJesus’ tweets, she said: “She didn’t [at] me tho (sic).”

When you block their number and get a “llamame conyo” email 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

She didn’t @ me tho — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

DeJesus not only unleashed her wrath in 45, now deleted tweets, but she also deleted her account. Of the tweets, DeJesus criticized the two MTV stars, as reported by Us Weekly.

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed,” DeJesus tweeted.

“Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.” She also took shots at Marroquin saying, “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me,” she said. “I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

Later Friday, Lowry retweeted fans who had messages of not losing sight of one’s goals despite obstacles, or people, who might be in the way.

She also used some of the attention on her Twitter page to promote her podcast some more.

Soooo @TM2LeahDawn will be joining us for our next podcast episode! What do y’all wana hear about?! — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

Don’t ever lose sight of the people that matter. Don’t let life let you get distracted from that. — Rebecca Hayter (@hayter25) January 26, 2018