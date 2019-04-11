‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Slams Show for Getting ‘Political’ After Reunion Confrontation

Jenelle Evans still appears to be stewing over filming the Teen Mom 2 season reunion.

The MTV personality wrote on Twitter the Wednesday after reportedly storming off the set during the weekend filming, “Since when did #TeenMom2 become so political? #JustAThought.”

Evans and her husband, David Eason, are known for making posts about their polarizing political views, including a rant about gay people that got Eason fired from MTV, numerous defenses of the confederate battle flag, and criticisms of NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who protested police violence against minorities by kneeling during the national anthem and sparked a movement within the league.

It was these posts that reunion co-host Nessa Diab, currently dating Kaepernick, brought up during the reunion filming, The Ashley reported Monday, taking Evans by surprise as she tried to defend herself.

“Jenelle had posted some negative stuff to her social media about Colin in the past. David, too. Nessa also had screenshots of a bunch of posts Jenelle and David have made over the past few months that she and other people felt were racist,” the publication’s source at the reunion revealed. “Jenelle had no clue it was coming and was basically ambushed on-stage.”

The source added that Nessa “was very professional about it all. She was not screaming or getting in Jenelle’s face or anything like that. But she was very firm and was ready for this.”

After being confronted about her posts, Evans began to cry, leaving the stage until production convinced her to return for a second round of questioning. After storming off a second time, Evans reportedly “went up to some of the producers and told them ‘I am having stomach pains and I need to go to the hospital.’”

Following reports of what went down at the reunion, Evans took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband, clad in a confederate battle flag shirt.

“After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer,” she captioned the photo. “To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words. Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do. #TeenMom2 #ReunionSpecial”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV