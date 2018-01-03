Jenelle Evans Shuts Down Another Round of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Pregnancy Rumors

Jenelle Evans is shutting down another round of pregnancy rumors.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member had fans thinking she was expecting her fourth child with some pictures in which a bulky sweater looked like she was hiding a baby bump this holiday season, but the 26-year-old was clear she was not expecting another mini-me during a Twitter interaction with a fan Tuesday.

Hahaha no more babies here!!! 😬 https://t.co/1wB96Bs6bo — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) January 2, 2018

When the fan brought up a recent photo posted on Evans’ Instagram story showing her pregnant with her 11-month-old daughter Ensley, the reality TV star responded, “Hahaha no more babies here!!!” with a grimacing face emoji.

Fans were happy to hear that the drama-prone mother of three was not pregnant with another child.

Evans has had a busy year, pregnancy or not. She tied the knot with new husband David Eason in September before threatening to quit the MTV show over its portrayal of their rocky relationship.

Soon after, she starred in her own Teen Mom special, got into a fight at the Teen Mom reunion, served her castmates with cease and desist letters for “false and defamatory” statements being made about her and sparked divorce rumors with a number of suspicious social media moves last month.

Evans and her husband may also be undergoing an investigation with Child Protective Services after the mother of her ex Nathan Griffith accused Eason of punching her 3-year-old son Kaiser.

“The first thing he says to me is, ‘Nana, David punched me,’ ” she said, adding that she has filed a claim with Child Protective Services in Ohio.

Evans, for her part, has denied the allegations, saying a statement to PEOPLE, “I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219