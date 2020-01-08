‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Workout Photos Amid David Eason Split: ‘My Body Is Slowly Coming Back’

Jenelle Evans is hitting the gym hard after her split from David Eason and rumored relationship with a new man in her life. The former Teen Mom 2 star showed off her physique in the mirror at the gym in an Instagram Story this week, revealing she feels like she’s finally getting back to where she wants to be fitness-wise, even if it’s not always an easy process.

“Feel like puking,” Evans captioned the photo. “Buttttt my body is slowly coming back.”

Ever since Evans left her husband of two years back in October, the former MTV personality has been rumored to have found love with Boston-area man Herb Wilkinson after he shared a video of her in which he refers to her as “babe.” Despite their flirty social media behavior, as well as what was rumored to be a trip north from her Nashville home to visit Wilkinson, Evans wrote on Twitter soon after reports first circulated, “Don’t assume anything about my life unless I confirm it. Thanks.”

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace,” she added on Instagram not long after. “I let whoever think whatever.”

Evans first announced she had left her husband on Oct. 31, sharing a note to Instagram.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote at the time.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Getty / Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin