‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Photo With Long Hair on Thanksgiving Following David Eason Drama

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared a brief clip on her Instagram Story on Thanksgiving Day, vowing not to cut her hair in the middle of her divorce battle with estranged husband David Eason. The former reality television star blasted “fake accounts” for spreading false information about their relationship. Earlier Thursday, she wished that people from her past would “let me be” in a now-deleted Twitter message.

In the Instagram Story post on Thursday, Evans shared a brief look at how long she has let her hair grown out in recent months, along with a filter over her face. “Neverrrrrr cutting my hair,” she wrote in the caption.

The post came moments after she shared a desperate message on Twitter.

“I wish everyone from my past would just let me be,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “I want to be left alone.”

On Sunday and Monday, Evans used Twitter to call out “fake accounts” for spreading “random lies,” although she never specified what rumors she was responding to.

“Don’t believe any of these random lies from fake accounts. Thanks! [upside down smiley face],” she wrote Sunday.

The next day, she wrote, “When I said don’t believe random accounts… that includes ALL random accounts. Thanks!”

“Once again, trust no one,” she wrote on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Evans did share a more positive message on Twitter, writing, “Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself.”

Amid the tweets, Evans and Eason reunited in Nashville, where Eason is reportedly ready to start an ugly court battle over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. During a hearing, a judge reportedly extended Evans’ restraining order against Eason for a few more weeks.

A source told Radar Online that Evans now lives in Nashville and has an apartment with her children, including Ensley and her 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith. Evans also reportedly took Jace, her son with ex Andrew Lewis.

Although Evans has been publishing Instagram Story posts that expire within 24 hours, she has not published a more permanent Instagram post since Oct. 31, when she shared a statement announcing her plans to split from Eason. She said she has already filed paperwork to begin the divorce process. In court paperwork, Evans listed 11 alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse she experienced from Eason.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Getty Images