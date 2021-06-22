'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Shades Former Co-Star Leah Messer

✖

Jenelle Evans may not be on Teen Mom 2 anymore, but she's still getting into drama with her former co-stars. During a recent TikTok Live session, Evans shared how she really feels about Leah Messer, per The Sun. Apparently, there's no love lost between the two reality stars.

When asked about her relationship with Messer, Evans said that she feels "nothing" for her former co-star. But, that wasn't all that she had to say about the mom-of-three. Evans went on to say, "I just think that she [Messer] needs to live her life. I mean, I don't feel nothing but she tries to be in a clique or be friends who she thinks is popular." She added, "And she will go with whoever she thinks has the most benefits for her." Based on Evans' comments, it doesn't appear as though she is in a good place with her former co-worker.

Evans previously worked alongside Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea DeBoer on Teen Mom 2. In May 2019, MTV announced that they had cut ties with Evans after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family's French Bulldog (he claimed that the dog nipped at the couple's daughter, Ensley). MTV released a statement to Us Weekly at the time, which read, "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

Evans has since been involved in a number of different projects. This past spring, she announced that she would be taking part in a venture called "Girl Sh—," which was due to be a podcast. However, the project eventually fell apart after it was alleged that Evans was fired from it (she later denied those allegations). Since then, the former reality star announced that she would be coming out with her own podcast, titled The Jenelle Evans Podcast. Evans released the teaser for the podcast back in late April. She also told fans that it would be available on all platforms. Although, she has not shared any further updates since then.