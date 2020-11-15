'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Sets Hater Straight Over Claim She Ignored Son's Illness

✖

On Wednesday, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans told her fans that her six-year-old son Kaiser was in the hospital for an "infected abscess." According to InTouch Weekly, one fan alleged that Evans was laughing at her son while she was taking him to the hospital. Naturally, the reality star didn't waste any time in responding to the user's inflammatory message.

“Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes,” Evans wrote on Wednesday, captioning a photo of herself and her son. “He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease.” One user then responded to ask, "How does that happen?" Another individual then chimed in and added, “By recording him saying he has a headache and laughing at his pain instead of taking him [to] the doctor.” Of course, Evans was not afraid to respond to the hater's message in order to set the record straight. The Teen Mom 2 alum wrote, “Uhm … no. Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his third antibiotic.”

Kaiser's health issues come about three weeks after Evans reached a custody agreement with her son's father, Nathan Griffith. TMZ reported that a judge signed off on allowing Evans to retain primary custody of her son. Griffith will reportedly get custody every other weekend. Additionally, the ruling stated that Griffith's mother will get to watch Kaiser every fifth weekend and that she can fill in for her son if he is unable to watch the six-year-old. When it comes to the holidays, the exes will split Christmas and will alternate Thanksgivings. Griffith will also get to spend six weeks straight with his son in the summer when school lets out. Both Evans and Griffith share legal custody of Kaiser. Following this conclusion to their custody battle, Evans told InTouch Weekly that she was glad that the two were able to work things out for the sake of their son.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” she said. “I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”