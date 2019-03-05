‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Rushed Into Emergency Surgery: ‘Everything Hurts’

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans had to be rushed into emergency surgery after a blocked sinus had her debilitated with pain.

Evans was all but absent from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series after a concerning meeting with producers, to which she showed up wearing large sunglasses and an oversized hoodie, looking pained.

“My sinuses hurt,” she explained to a concerned producer. “I got a blocked left sinus, so now it feels like someone punched my face, punched my eyes, punched my forehead. I’m so sick of it.”

After the producer pointed out Evans was shaking, the reality personality explained it was because she was “in pain” and had an appointment with the doctor in just a few hours.

“My face hurts so bad,” she said. “Everything hurts.”

Later, viewers were told that the pained Evans was rushed into “emergency sinus surgery” that same day.

In October, Evans revealed that she actually underwent two procedures on her nose at the time—a septoplasty and balloon sinusplasty—to correct a deviated septum and blocked sinus.

Sharing a photo of herself in sunglasses and a nose bandage alongside husband David Eason, she thanked him for “always taking care of me,” revealing she was having a “rough recovery.”

“I recommend it to be able to breathe again but it is EXTREMELY painful,” she wrote on Twitter to an inquisitive follower. “I woke up dying in pain. Bad headaches for days and coughing up crazy things.”

“But today I got my nose splints out and this is a miracle!!!!!! I’ve never smelled or tasted food this great in my life,” she continued.

Evans may have been absent from the episode due to a medical emergency, but many fans called her out for refusing to film as much as the other Teen Mom 2 cast members, which they found unfair. Evans has said in the past filming has been more difficult for her after MTV fired Eason for his homophobic rants online, but that wasn’t enough explanation for many viewers.

“How [the f—] is jenelle even getting paid for this season?” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “She was on tonight for 5 mins? And next week we’ll prob only get that car scene leaving abuse or drug speculation. Yada yada, let her go…”

“That’s all we get of jenelle this episode?” another asked with several crying laughing emojis. “Damn I wish I could get paid to refuse to work.”

A third asked, “Now, does Jenelle get paid for a whole episode just [because] she explain (sic) what allergies are or do the other girls get paid more [because] they had more air time? [Because] the effort put it was not equal and should not be paid equal.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

