‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Decided to Get Her Tubes Tied

Jenelle Evans is opening up about her decision to undergo a tubal ligation after having her third child.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up to Us Weekly about how her ongoing health problems led to the decision.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she explained to the publication. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

Evans already is mother to three children, Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 4, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, with her husband, David Eason.

The reality personality added she gets “very sick” when pregnant. “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now,” she explained.

In addition to having the tubal ligation done, Evans said she had one of her ovaries removed as well as several cysts and polyps.

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she told the publication. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

While Evans was recovering from the surgery, she received some encouragement from husband David Eason, who wrote on Instagram he had bought his wife a surfboard.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!” he wrote. “It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”

Evans also asked to go to the hospital during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion earlier this month after allegedly storming off stage when confronted about racist social media posts from both herself and her husband, some of which were about host Nessa’s boyfriend, NFL player and social activist Colin Kaepernick, a source at the filming told The Ashley.

“Jenelle had posted some negative stuff to her social media about Colin in the past. David, too. Nessa also had screenshots of a bunch of posts Jenelle and David have made over the past few months that she and other people felt were racist,” the publication’s source at the reunion revealed. “Jenelle had no clue it was coming and was basically ambushed on-stage.”

After storming off stage twice during her segment, Evans reportedly “went up to some of the producers and told them ‘I am having stomach pains, and I need to go to the hospital.’”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans