‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against David Eason Extended Into January

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ restraining order against estranged husband David Eason has been extended into 2020, Radar Online reported Wednesday after the former couple appeared in court. Both parties appeared before a circuit court judge in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday, where another month was added onto the order of protection.

A Davidson County clerk in Nashville told the outlet, “There has been a continuance until the 13th of January,” adding, “The order of protection will be extended until that date.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Evans announced on Oct. 31 that she had taken her children and left Eason after two years of marriage, the MTV personality filed for a restraining order, citing 11 alleged incidents of abuse by Eason and claiming he had been “abusive and violent” since they first married.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” she wrote in court documents obtained by E! News. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

“I’m scared for my life and for my children’s well-being,” she continued, alleging Eason has a “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

Eason has been accused of fans of threatening Evans with a cryptic video on Snapchat in which he zoomed in on a gun, but has declared himself “not heartbroken,” saying on social media, “I realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

The former Teen Mom 2 couple’s split came after a difficult few months for the pair as they temporarily lost custody of their children during the summer after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family’s French bulldog after it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley. While they eventually were granted their normal custody of Ensley, Evan’s 5-year-old son Kaiser from a previous relationship, and Maryssa, Eason’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace remains in the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara, as he has been for most of his life.

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic/Getty Images