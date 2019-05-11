‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reportedly Can’t See Son After David Eason’s Killed Family Dog

Jenelle Evans is still facing serious backlash after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing her dog, Nugget. The former MTV personality has reportedly been barred from seeing son Jace in the wake of the drama, which saw her fired from the long-running reality show.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has refused to allow Jace to be around Eason, 30, following his Instagram admission, according to The Ashley Reality Roundup. The fired reality star recently returned to the home she and Eason share in North Carolina, and can’t see her son as a result. Barbara reportedly does not want Jace present at the home if Eason is around. As a result, the outlet reports that Jenelle has blocked Barbara from contacting her and blocked her on Instagram.

“Barbara is still in contact with [the people from MTV] and she said that since Jenelle isn’t leaving David, she can’t allow Jace to go see Jenelle because she knows that will mean Jace will be around David,” an insider told The Ashley Reality Roundup. “She was horrified [about the dog’s murder].”

Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, for most of his life. Jenelle had regular visitation and has even enjoyed a good relationship with her mother as of late. Prior to that, Jenelle and Barbara were estranged. Jenelle returning to David ruined their relationship once again.

“Barbara told Jenelle she is contacting her attorney to get something in place banning David from being around Jace,” The Ashley Reality Roundup‘s source alleged.

“Barbara is very upset that Jenelle has chosen to return to The Land and David,” the insider continued. “She is sad that Jenelle has cut her off again for trying to keep Jace from her, but Barbara wants to protect Jace from whatever else may happen [on The Land].”

Jace wasn’t present when Eason killed Jenelle’s dog, Nugget. He was on a cruise with Barbara. Jenelle confirmed to Us Weekly that her other two children, Ensley and Kaiser, were at the house but did not see the dog die. She told the outlet that after the dog “snapped at” the 2-year-old she and Eason share, he took the pet behind the home and shot it.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed that the network cut ties with Evans after the incident. In a statement, MTV said Teen Mom 2 would not be covering her story any more.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the rep said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans addressed her firing in a statement over her own, saying that she saw it coming. She added that she respected the network’s decision and wished them the best moving forward.