‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Bash Jenelle Evans After Threats of Quitting

After the most recent episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ showed a chaotic and troubled side of Jenelle Evans‘ marriage, the 25-year-old mother of three took to Instagram in a threat to quit the show altogether.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo of her and new husband David Eason. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Monday’s episode of the MTV reality program showed Evans and Eason taking pictures for their “Save the Date” cards prior to their September wedding.

Evans’ three kids ran around the yard hitting and screaming at each other, begging their mom and Eason to feed them while the pictures were taken. At one point, 3-year-old Kaiser almost knocked over the camera, prompting Evans to yell at him, “Holy f–k dude!”

Evans has since disabled her Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in on her family situation.

Allegations

Some fans took to Twitter to say they thought Evans’ and Eason’s behavior towards their children and each other bordered on abuse.

Evans hasn’t had a great track record with men, dealing with assault arrests, drug abuse and broken engagements prior to her marriage to Eason.

Monday’s episode didn’t instill much confidence in this new relationship either, fans said.

What exactly has Kaiser done in his short little life to deserve this sick abuse & neglect? He’s an innocent child who doesn’t deserve this — Nonmom Jenelle Evans (@NonMomJenelle) October 10, 2017

Jenelle Evans & David Eason are the most disgusting people – she only has one priority and that’s David! — Mel (@jusanothagirl78) October 10, 2017

Jenelle needs to quit the show and quit having children. The look on Kai’s face when he’s cursed at for touching the camera is ?#TeenMom2 — Tabetha Crump (@tabetha_crump) October 10, 2017

Skepticism

Other fans expressed doubt that the Teen Mom 2 personality would actually quit the show and give up being on MTV’s payroll.

In 2015, Evans said on the radio show Jared and Katie in the Morning that she had made about half a million dollars from doing the MTV show.

“I wouldn’t really say that (I’ve made a million dollars),” she said. “I would say a little bit over maybe half (a million)? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

Jenelle can’t quit @TeenMom – she & David would have to get a job. And we know that’s not happening. #SaveKaiser #TeenMom2 https://t.co/LCO9qHtoop — Anne Sheely (@AnneSheely) October 10, 2017

Its no secret the show edits for ratings, but this is a cycle for Jenelle. Lie, lie, lie, threaten to quit, sign on again. — Bobbi Dobbi (@paulina_frank) October 10, 2017

Jenelle will never quit. They have to pay for the LAAANNDDD, and we all know she and ULD won’t get real jobs. #TeenMom2 — Noel (@dancehall333) October 10, 2017

Boycott

Other fans said that if Evans remove herself from the show, they’ll ask MTV to do it for her.

In light of actions many fans called disturbing or uncomfortable to watch in the latest episode, many took to social media to start a boycott hashtag, #SaveKaiser, referencing Evans’ 3-year-old son.

Others tweeted at the local police department, asking them to step in.

Let’s get #savekaiser trending. Omgg. I’m crying for that poor baby. — Terese Hansen (@TereseHansen12) October 10, 2017

@WilmingtonPD not sure if you can do anything but just watched child abuse happen on MTV tonight. Jenelle Evans needs to be investigated. — Alysia (@alysia1987) October 10, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.