‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Bash Jenelle Evans After Threats of Quitting

After the most recent episode of ‘Teen Mom 2′ showed a chaotic and troubled side of Jenelle Evans’ […]

After the most recent episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ showed a chaotic and troubled side of Jenelle Evans‘ marriage, the 25-year-old mother of three took to Instagram in a threat to quit the show altogether.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo of her and new husband David Eason. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Monday’s episode of the MTV reality program showed Evans and Eason taking pictures for their “Save the Date” cards prior to their September wedding.

Evans’ three kids ran around the yard hitting and screaming at each other, begging their mom and Eason to feed them while the pictures were taken. At one point, 3-year-old Kaiser almost knocked over the camera, prompting Evans to yell at him, “Holy f–k dude!”

Evans has since disabled her Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in on her family situation.

Allegations

Some fans took to Twitter to say they thought Evans’ and Eason’s behavior towards their children and each other bordered on abuse. 

Evans hasn’t had a great track record with men, dealing with assault arrests, drug abuse and broken engagements prior to her marriage to Eason. 

Monday’s episode didn’t instill much confidence in this new relationship either, fans said.

Skepticism

Other fans expressed doubt that the Teen Mom 2 personality would actually quit the show and give up being on MTV’s payroll.

In 2015, Evans said on the radio show Jared and Katie in the Morning that she had made about half a million dollars from doing the MTV show.

“I wouldn’t really say that (I’ve made a million dollars),” she said. “I would say a little bit over maybe half (a million)? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

Boycott

Other fans said that if Evans remove herself from the show, they’ll ask MTV to do it for her. 

In light of actions many fans called disturbing or uncomfortable to watch in the latest episode, many took to social media to start a boycott hashtag, #SaveKaiser, referencing Evans’ 3-year-old son. 

Others tweeted at the local police department, asking them to step in. 

Teen Mom 2 airs at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

