‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals New Video Showing ‘Homesteading Lives’

Jenelle Evans is doing her best to put her recent personal drama behind her, returning to life’s simple pleasures in the wake of her exit from Teen Mom 2 and her custody issues.

This week, Evans shared a video of herself, husband David Eason and their kids, son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, spending some time with their new chickens, playing with them in a coop and examining their eggs.

In her caption, Evans explained that she has been making a conscious effort to get her family involved with various projects, and according to the reality star, they have “fallen in love” with farm life.

“Take a step into our #homesteading lives!” she wrote. “Since the beginning of this year I’ve strived very hard to get the #family together and involved with our different projects. So far they have fallen in love with the experience! Here’s a little sneak peek of getting chicks and chickens for the first time!”

Evans was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog, Nugget, with MTV announcing the news in a statement.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

She and Eason have since lost custody of their children, Kaiser and Ensley, who are now staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans. Evans’ oldest child, son Jace, was already living with Barbara.

Evans shared a sentimental Instagram post about her kids on June 5, posting a photo of herself wearing a cross necklace that was a gift from Kaiser.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade,” she wrote. “No distance, not time, no person can change that special love. This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to “match his”. My children are the sweetest and the best. #MommasBabies #InMyHeart #AlwaysAndForever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219