‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast Member Jenelle Evans’ New ‘Obsession’ Is All Too Relatable for Fans

Jenelle Evans’ latest obsession has many fans screaming “SAME”.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared her love for a home department store on Twitter Friday, inspiring her fans to respond with her relatable tweet.

“My obsession with [Home Goods] is too much. I never have enough room in my car when I leave.”

My obsession with #HomeGoods is too much. I never have enough room in my car when I leave. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 9, 2018

Fans were quick to reply to the reality star’s tweet.

“Uh… have you ever been to [Hobby Lobby]?? That is where it’s at!! All your rustic and beach rustic needs! For CHEAP!! Youdon’t know sh—t, till you go to hobby lobby!! Haha. I’m dead serious though…” Twitter user @robingrig09 said.

“Right there with you. My boyfriend dreads going there with me,” another by the name of Skylar Skywalker tweeted.

“I know that struggle! They’re also the reason I have more candles than I know what to do with! How can I possibly burn all of these at the same time!” user, Stefanie Hafen wrote.

Evans recently made headlines with another one of her obsessions, her love for pop singer Kesha.

The MTV star once almost served jail time after trying to skip her scheduled sentence so she could see the pop star in concert.

“Like no one understands how important this concert is to me. It’s not just a concert,” she said to her lawyer on the show, showing off the feathers she got added to her hair for the occasion. “It’s Kesha. It’s the person. It’s not ‘Oh, I wanna go to a random concert.’ It’s Kesha, my idol.”

So when the now-26-year-old took to Twitter Thursday to share a cringeworthy video from 2009 of her dancing to Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” fans were delighted at the opportunity to laugh once again at the ridiculousness that was Evans’ obsession. Andddddd for your entertainment… I made this video public,” Evans tweeted alongside a link to the video. “[Let’s all laugh].”

The video quickly racked up almost 600,000 views in just a few hours, which prompted Evans to explain her reasoning for making it in the first place.

“I chose the topic ‘film editing’ for my senior project,” she tweeted. “This was my ‘product’. I wanted to edit film when I grew up.”

After watching the video, which contains everything from rhythm-less dance moves to mid-2000s crimes against fashion, fans were happy to let her know just what they thought about her attempts to be a pop star.

“Before you all try to BASH her this was clearly made in 2009!” one fan said, defending Evans. “Everybody did videos to this song. Stop trying to dish her. Grow up.”

Evans also captured attention after her and Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska started a feud when Evans called Houska “boring as f—.”

Evans married David Eason in 2017. She has three children, 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser and 1-year-old Ensley.