‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Embraces ‘Mom Life’ in New Photo

Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans is feeling a lot happier these days and embracing “mom life” following a very public split from her ex, David Eason. In the days following their breakup first announced this past October, though Evans has been remaining mum amid ongoing drama between that two — including a restraining order that has since been extended through January — she is focusing more on herself and being a mom to her three children, Ensley, Kaiser and Jace.

In a photo shared to her Instagram and Snapchat on Monday, Dec. 23, Evans shared a selfie to the two networks of herself smiling while sporting a lens filter that imposes a sweet, button panda nose atop while deep in everything that consists of “mom life,” including holding water bottles, juice boxes and a bag of snacks.

The photo comes just days after the former MTV star revealed in a post shared to her social media that she’s experiencing some “anxiety” amid the separation from Eason. In a post shared to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 20, the 28-year-old shared how she has been dealing with some anxious feelings following some major life changes.

“I was soooo (sic) tired … until anxiety hit me,” the 28-year-old wrote in a text post to her Instagram Story. Alongside the short message, she included two very apt emojis: the crying face with tears and shrugging emoji.

The message comes on the heels of some major developments in the breakup with Eason, where her restraining order against the 31-year-old ex has now been extended into 2020 after the former couple appeared in court, per Radar Online. A Davidson County clerk in Nashville told the outlet that the continuance will now be enforced until Jan. 13, adding how “the order of protection will be extended until that date.”

Since the news, Evans has been trying to refocus her life on the important things and stepping up her game in self-worth, sharing a message to her Twitter for fans about the importance of being yourself — though fans had other thoughts.

Ladies, don’t ever think u have to do anything extra for people to like you. Just be yourself 👌🏼 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 21, 2019

Since announcing their split in October, Evans has been steering clear of social media, admitting that she would need to “make changes” to her life. While she has kept off social media for the most part, she has been seen most recently on Snapchat. In the days following her post about “anxiety,” Evans is proving family is a helpful remedy for her ongoing worry.

On Saturday, the single mother-of-three took to the social network to share a rare snapshot of herself all smiles with 10-year-old son, Jace.

