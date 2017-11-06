‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Pokes Fun at Child Abuse Allegations

Jenelle Evans is laughing off claims that her young son is being abused, mocking the Teen Mom 2 fans’ allegations in a Snapchat posted Monday.

Evans and her now-husband David Eason were criticized earlier in the season for an episode showing a possibly abusive situation within their family.

While Eason and Evans were trying to take save-the-date pictures, Evans’ 3-year-old Kaiser was shown crying for his parents to no avail, yelling, “Feed me!” Eason then grabs the toddler by the arm and drags him off camera.

The incident struck many as disturbing, and sparked a hashtag movement #SaveKaiser calling for police to investigate the MTV cast members’ household.

In a Monday Snapchat, the 25-year-old shaded those who called her a bad mom, bringing up Kaiser’s plea for food in a picture of the 3-year-old eating what looks scrambled eggs.

“Feed me.” she captioned the picture.

But the mother of three wasn’t originally so chill when it came to the allegations against her. When the footage originally aired, Evans threatened to quit the reality show, claiming producers engaged in “deceptive” editing designed to make the situation to look more dramatic than it was.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she continued. “I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV